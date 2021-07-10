monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

MNDY has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $232.04 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $256.16.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

