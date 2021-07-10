Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.96

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.89. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 144,373 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 6.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909,198 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,403,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

