KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Down to $32.28

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.28, but opened at $30.26. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 3,411 shares trading hands.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.46.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.64.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.