Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Gap Down to $102.85

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $102.85, but opened at $97.01. Annovis Bio shares last traded at $98.27, with a volume of 14,072 shares trading hands.
Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02.
About Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
