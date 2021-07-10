Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Gap Down to $102.85

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $102.85, but opened at $97.01. Annovis Bio shares last traded at $98.27, with a volume of 14,072 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth $250,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth $409,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

