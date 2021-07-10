Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 60,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,241,779 shares.The stock last traded at $73.94 and had previously closed at $77.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.66.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,864 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,198,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,094,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $581,447,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

