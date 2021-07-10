ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Gap Down to $10.95

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $10.30. ContextLogic shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 279,769 shares.

WISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,994.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 960,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 286.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.