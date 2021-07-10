Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

