Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCPPF opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

