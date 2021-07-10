Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS CCPPF opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile
