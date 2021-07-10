Canaccord Genuity Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$45.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BOWFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.50 to C$42.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.68.

BOWFF opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.35. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $91.42 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

