Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

