Reviewing Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) & Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Excellon Resources and Kinross Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $26.20 million 2.76 -$16.02 million ($0.25) -8.92 Kinross Gold $4.21 billion 1.89 $1.34 billion $0.77 8.18

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources N/A N/A N/A Kinross Gold 31.69% 16.56% 9.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Excellon Resources and Kinross Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinross Gold 0 3 9 1 2.85

Kinross Gold has a consensus price target of $10.54, suggesting a potential upside of 67.33%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Excellon Resources on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. The company also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. Excellon Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 30.0 million ounces of gold and 59.2 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

