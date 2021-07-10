Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) & Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 9.61% 8.61% 1.78% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 1 5 2 0 2.13 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus price target of $168.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.64%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Kona Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $2.52 billion 1.37 -$32.47 million $2.04 71.36 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Kona Grill has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats Kona Grill on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 16, 2020, the company operated 663 Cracker Barrel stores in 45 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

