$11.75 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report $11.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.90 million and the lowest is $11.60 million. Exagen posted sales of $8.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $48.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $48.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $59.70 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%.

XGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of XGN opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $245.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

