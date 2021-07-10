Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) vs. ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Critical Comparison

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and ProQR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.86, indicating a potential upside of 384.41%. Given ProQR Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProQR Therapeutics is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and ProQR Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $1.09 million 56.43 -$24.42 million N/A N/A ProQR Therapeutics $10.80 million 29.61 -$53.19 million ($1.06) -6.01

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProQR Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and ProQR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -2,251.06% -437.30% -195.89% ProQR Therapeutics N/A -68.26% -43.67%

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. In addition, the company provides TriVair technology platform for pulmonary and nasal dosing. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in the United States; and through a network of distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy. It has a license agreement with Radboud University Medical Center, Inserm Transfert SA, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Leiden University Medical Center. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

