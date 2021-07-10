Zacks: Analysts Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to report sales of $28.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.76 million and the lowest is $28.40 million. IntriCon reported sales of $23.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $121.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.90 million to $122.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $139.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.10 million to $140.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $21.36 on Friday. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.78 million, a PE ratio of -534.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after buying an additional 202,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 10.5% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 133,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

