The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 180 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 174 ($2.27).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 118.64 ($1.55) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.47. The company has a market capitalization of £33.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 395.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

