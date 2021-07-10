Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,900 at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,400 ($83.62) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,190.77 ($80.88).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 6,106 ($79.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £98.86 billion and a PE ratio of 14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,105.60. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

