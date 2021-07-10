Berenberg Bank Raises Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target to GBX 2,400

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Polymetal International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,871 ($24.44).

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,585.50 ($20.71) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,051.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of £7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24).

In other news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($20.38) per share, for a total transaction of £20,280 ($26,495.95). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira acquired 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, with a total value of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44).

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.