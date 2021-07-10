Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Kingspan Group (LON:KGP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Kingspan Group stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.03 million and a P/E ratio of 41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.45 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85.30 ($1.11).
Kingspan Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.