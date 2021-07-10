Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Kingspan Group (LON:KGP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Kingspan Group stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.03 million and a P/E ratio of 41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.45 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85.30 ($1.11).

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

