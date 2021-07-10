IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$56.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IGM. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.
Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$43.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.56. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$28.88 and a one year high of C$45.66.
In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
