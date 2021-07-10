IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$56.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IGM. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$43.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.56. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$28.88 and a one year high of C$45.66.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million. Equities analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.0572352 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

