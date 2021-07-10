Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BYCBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYCBF opened at $2,400.00 on Tuesday. Barry Callebaut has a twelve month low of $2,040.00 and a twelve month high of $2,400.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,277.11.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

