IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IMI has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.40.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

