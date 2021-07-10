OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OMVKY opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $2.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

