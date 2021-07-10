Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VIRC. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

VIRC opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

