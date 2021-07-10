Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.61.

SLB opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $239,588,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after buying an additional 2,982,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after buying an additional 1,817,717 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.