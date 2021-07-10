Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DexCom in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.31.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $440.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.06. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total transaction of $215,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,282,556. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

