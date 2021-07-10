West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 81.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$412.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$93.46 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$77.32 and a 12 month high of C$110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.10 billion and a PE ratio of 4.44.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 10.991786 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

