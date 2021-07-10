Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE:KNX opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after acquiring an additional 67,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

