Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK.B. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.03.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$29.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.60. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$13.46 and a twelve month high of C$32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

