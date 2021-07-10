Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK.B. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.03.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$29.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.60. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$13.46 and a twelve month high of C$32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

