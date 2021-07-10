ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ADOMANI stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 4.17. ADOMANI has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28.

In related news, Director Pietro Michael A. Di bought 158,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $41,080.00. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

