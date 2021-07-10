Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aperam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

APEMY stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.12. Aperam has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.