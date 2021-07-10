Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) versus Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Financial Analysis

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palisade Bio and Twist Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 1,092.66 -$16.27 million N/A N/A Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 69.63 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -42.77

Palisade Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio -269.81% -91.77% -80.96% Twist Bioscience -109.15% -25.47% -22.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Palisade Bio and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Twist Bioscience 1 2 3 0 2.33

Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $132.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.88%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Volatility & Risk

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats Palisade Bio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Leading BioSciences, Inc. develops therapeutics to improve human health through therapeutic protection of the gastrointestinal mucosal barrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.; Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH; and Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

