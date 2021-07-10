Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce sales of $9.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.73 billion and the highest is $9.83 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.53 billion to $42.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $44.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.08 billion to $44.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.05. Oracle has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $245.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

