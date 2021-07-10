Scotiabank Downgrades Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.11.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $59.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 487,216 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

