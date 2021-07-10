Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Zeta Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.58.

Zeta Global stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

