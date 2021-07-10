Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CCEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 72,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 169.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 417.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

