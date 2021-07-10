Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CCEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.13.
Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.