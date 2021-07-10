Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HIMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of -0.12.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $19,274,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

