Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for monday.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.33.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $232.04 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $256.16.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

