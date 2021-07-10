GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Libertas Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,435.20 ($18.75) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,382.52. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £72.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.