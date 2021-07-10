Liberum Capital Boosts Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Price Target to GBX 123

Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 123 ($1.61) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

Shares of CSH stock opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £724.54 million and a PE ratio of 20.07. Civitas Social Housing has a one year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.93%.

About Civitas Social Housing

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.