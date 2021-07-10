Canaccord Genuity Increases Air Partner (LON:AIR) Price Target to GBX 105

Air Partner (LON:AIR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:AIR opened at GBX 85.20 ($1.11) on Thursday. Air Partner has a 1 year low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.81 ($1.33). The stock has a market cap of £54.16 million and a P/E ratio of 9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.71.
Air Partner Company Profile
