Canaccord Genuity Increases Air Partner (LON:AIR) Price Target to GBX 105

Air Partner (LON:AIR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:AIR opened at GBX 85.20 ($1.11) on Thursday. Air Partner has a 1 year low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.81 ($1.33). The stock has a market cap of £54.16 million and a P/E ratio of 9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.71.

Get Air Partner alerts:

Air Partner Company Profile

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Air Partner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Partner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.