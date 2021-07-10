Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRVL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

