Cheuvreux Upgrades KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Hold

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KBCSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. KBC Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. On average, analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

