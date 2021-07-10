B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 537.86 ($7.03).

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 545 ($7.12) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 428.50 ($5.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 560.77.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

