Piper Sandler Weighs in on Square, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Square in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the technology company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Square’s FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.11.

Shares of SQ opened at $241.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square has a 12-month low of $111.14 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.69, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $25,007,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,163,985 shares of company stock valued at $271,670,401. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

