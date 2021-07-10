21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.88

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 38642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

VNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

