MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.55

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 87 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOR shares. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.96.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $963,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

