Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

