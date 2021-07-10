Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.44

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and traded as low as $4.03. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 29,848 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSFFF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.37.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.34.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

