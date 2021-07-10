Cranswick (LON:CWK) Hits New 12-Month High at $4,200.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and last traded at GBX 4,124 ($53.88), with a volume of 2993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,134 ($54.01).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,990 ($52.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 23.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,950.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a GBX 51.30 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total value of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

